CBN denies diverting $5b

The Central Bank of Nigeria has denied diverting $5 billion from the federation account.

The House of Representatives had on Wednesday alleged that the money was kept in “secret accounts” known only to the apex bank.

Acting Director, Corporate Communications, CBN, Mr Isaac Okorafor, said the allegations against the bank were untrue.

He explained that it was not possible for the apex bank to divert funds into any secret account as its operations were conducted on a structured manner.

He said, “That cannot be true. We need to have the details to respond appropriately. It is not possible to divert any money into any account like that.

“Remember, we keep accounts for government. When we convert forex into naira, we have both selling rate and buying rate, and we make it known to everyone.

“The CBN has nothing to do with any secret account. I am sure if anyone requires clarification on any of our activities, we will be happy to do so. Our operations are clear, structured, professional and always in national interest.”