Canada denies asking Nigeria for 1m immigrants

The Canadian embassy in Nigeria has tackled Dele Momodu, a prominent publisher, over an information he shared concerning allowing Nigerian immigrants into the country.

The embassy denied reports that Justin Trudeau, the country’s prime minister, pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to allow one million Nigerians enter Canada under a new employment and migration programme.

The information which Momodu shared on this is currently trending on social media.

He had quoted a spokesman of the Canadian labour department as saying: “The programme’s website will be launched next week and all available jobs will be listed. Currently there are over 6 million vacancies and we are hoping that Buhari allows at least one million people from Nigeria.”

But the embassy, while replying to Momodu’s tweet, said the development as claimed by the publisher “is false”.

It also said: “Nigerians are welcome to apply to immigrate to Canada. For the real information on how to apply, go to https://t.co/nvOkvSQzt4”