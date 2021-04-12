Can oral sex make your 4-5-bigger!

IF you have a garden hose, then you will better understand this analogy.

Have you ever tried to plug in your hose in the tap, and then open the tap and close off a certain part of the hose?

Notice how the hose swells because you have prevented the water volume from escaping by closing off a certain area.



The same analogy applies to oral sex in relations to the size of the penis.

According to experts, oral sex can positively contribute to the growth and size of the 4-5.

A study published in Ask a Man magazine intended to determine the average man’s 4-5 length and girth also found that men, on average, reported larger erections after receiving oral sex than if they’d handled their meat manually.

Researcher at Indiana University Debby Herbenick explained that we might not know if that means men find oral sex more arousing and they get a bigger erection, or if it means that men who have bigger 4-5s could be getting more oral sex in the first place.

Another study from 2017 concluded that a combination of deep kissing, genital stimulation and oral sex was more likely to get a person switched on and grow their organ by at least a few centimetres. Now that’s a mouthful.