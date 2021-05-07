Can a penis be too big for vagina?

Too big or too small – both seem to be an issue when it comes to the size of a penis.

Many women worry that if the penis is too big, it will ruin their sexual experience – leading to chafing and extreme pain?



​Sex shouldn’t hurt

We often get health queries from women worrying about their guy’s well-endowed penis. We all know that under normal circumstances, sex shouldn’t hurt but if the size is hampering your experience, what could be the possible reason?

​Most shapes and sizes are ok

Let’s start with the good news – most penises, of all shapes and sizes, are able to fit in every vagina – and provide proper stimulation. Simply because if the woman is aroused and well-lubricated, vaginas have the ability to expand and accomodate any penis size.

Age could be a factor

Women in their 20s and 30s normally do not face any problem in adjusting a long penis. However, women might face issues as they get older, primarily because of hormonal or medical issues.

​Two reasons for discomfort

If you are struggling with a big penis, it could be because of these two primary reasons – vaginal dryness, or the result of some medication.

​Vaginal dryness

Make sure that you take time in getting adequately aroused so you are lubricated enough to get going.

Medication after effects

Some birth control pills or other treatment pills can affect your vaginal dryness. So if you are dry, a large penis can lead to pain.

The right positions

You can also try different positions that will help you avoid vaginal discomfort. If the woman is on top, she can avoid actions that will lead to bad friction and manoeuvre accordingly.