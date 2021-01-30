If sticks and stones can break your bones, then one can imagine what else can break in the human anatomy.

Take the 4-5 for example.

It’s classified as a muscle but the rhetorical question has always been: Can this boneless structure break like any other muscle?



According to experts, the 4-5 can also suffer from a fracture.

During an erection, the 4-5 is engorged with blood that fills two cylinders which are the corpora cavernosa.



If an enlarged 4-5 is bent suddenly or forcibly, the trauma can rupture the outer lining of one of the two cylinders.

This can result in a 4-5 fracture.

This trauma is most often caused by sexual intercourse, such as when the 4-5 slips out of the punani and is accidentally thrust against the pelvis.

Another fracture can also occur due to aggressive masturbation or taqaandan, a cultural practice in Middle Eastern cultures in which the top of an erect 4-5 is forcibly bent to relax an erection.

Medical experts warn that a 4-5 fracture requires urgent medical attention.