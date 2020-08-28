CAMA: Osinbajo tells Church leaders to

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has asked church leaders who are aggrieved over the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 to approach the National Assembly for a review of the law.

The vice president, who is a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), said under democracy the church leaders were free to seek redress.

Osinbajo spoke on Thursday during the virtual Annual General Conference (AGC) of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

He said: “We have a process by which this (CAMA) can be redressed. Whatever the proposal for amendment may be, whatever the view of the leadership of the church may be, regarding the question of how the trustees, whether they are interim trustees or not, can be put into a proposal that will be brought to the National Assembly for consideration for amendment to the law, that is the process which is entirely opened and ought to be pursued.

“We are in a democracy and there is a process by which things can be done and that process is the one where you bring forward amendments to the National Assembly and they will do whatever is considered useful in the circumstance.”

The VP also played down any interest in the 2023 presidential race, saying his major concern now is serving Nigeria.

He said his major focus for now is teaming up with President Muhammadu Buhari to find solutions to pressing national issues.

Chairman/Editor-in-Chief of THISDAY Newspapers and ARISE NEWS, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, moderated the session where he urged NBA respect to free speech.

Osinbajo said: “I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve Nigeria and right now I am focused on doing just that.

“There are issues to be tackled and that had been gaining my undivided attention.”

In addition, he said the federal government has picked Ernst & Young Global Limited to audit the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), which is currently being investigated by the National Assembly for widespread corruption.