CAF president, Ahmad Ahmad test positive for COVID-19

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced yesterday that its President, Mr. Ahmad Ahmad has tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus.

“After his arrival in Cairo on Wednesday October 28, Mr. Ahmad Ahmad, President of CAF, presented mild flu symptoms, and submitted to the Covid19 protocol,” Caf statement read.

“Today, the test results are positive. The President immediately self-isolate for at least the next 14 days at his hotel.”

CAF warned yesterday that all those who came in contact with Mr. Ahmad over the past seven days – especially during his trip to Morocco for the Confederation Cup – are requested to take the necessary measures.

