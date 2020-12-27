Buy the right bed for sex!

WE have often heard how players thrive on good playing surfaces, from football stadiums and cricket pitches to various courts.

Sportspeople rely on great playing surfaces to perform at their best.

The same can be said about sex.



Without a perfect “steddie” AKA the perfect room, sex can turn out to be a boring and redundant exercise.

According to statistics from the Archives of Sexual Behaviour, the average American couple has sex about once per week.



So, if one doesn’t have the right bed for this weekly action, sex can prove to be one painful and unbearable exercise.

Maureen Whelihan, MD, FACOG at Elite GYN Care of the Palm Beaches, highlights the importance of good sleep for a greater sexual experience:

“Improving your sex life can have a positive impact on many aspects of your life including lowering your blood pressure, improving both physical and pelvic health, and reducing stress and elevating your mood.”

So, what does one look for when buying the right bed for sex?

1. Bounciness

One of the most important factors to consider when shopping for a new bed to spice up your sex life is bounce.

2. Noise

Nothing kills the mood like the insistent squeak of a noisy mattress.

3. Support

When looking for the best mattress for sex, you should definitely consider edge support to prevent you and your partner rolling off the side of the bed.