Burglars steal Ogun Assembly mace

Armed men have broken into the Ogun State Assembly complex at Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, stealing the mace, the lawmakers’ symbol of authority.

The burglars, who accessed the Assembly complex in a pre-dawn operation despite security presence, reportedly broke into the office of the Speaker in search of yet-to-be ascertained items.

Police Commissioner Edward Ajogun on Thursday visited the complex to assess the situation.

Reporters, eager to find out what happened, were turned back by security operatives.

Command spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi said CP Ajogun visited the scene following complaints that the Assembly mace had been stolen by people yet to be identified.

Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said the command had recovered a part of the mace, the coat of arms portion of it, while the larger portion was still missing.

He said nobody has been arrested.