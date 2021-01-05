BUK cancels 2019/2020 academic session, announces resumption date

The Senate of Bayero University Kano (BUK) on Monday approved the cancelation of 2019-2020 sessions for all Undergraduate and Postgraduate programs in the school.

This is coming barely two weeks after the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) suspended its nine-month old strike across the public universities of the country.

The cancellation was contained in a memo signed by the university registrar, Fatima Binta-Mohammed.

According to the memo, for undergraduates, new academic session will now begin on January 18, 2021 as first semester, while the second semester will begin May 3, 2021.

For the Postgraduates, the senate slated January 18 as first semester, while the second semester will begin on June 1.

The senate had also granted amnesty for Postgraduate students who did not register within the time frame to do so before the session begins.

The BUK senate has also renamed the 2019/2020 session to 2020/2021.

Before ASUU embarked on strike in March 2020, BUK had already completed its mid-semester break for first semester of 2019/2020 academic session for undergraduates, while the postgraduate students had just resumed for the session.