Buhari’s son, Yusuf not dead – Presidency

The presidency has for the umpteenth time reacted to the rumoured death of the president’s son, Yusuf Buhari.

Recall that Yusuf had been involved in a serious bike accident on Boxing Day.

The accident was said to have left him with brain injuries.

Days after the incident, the president’s son was reportedly discharged from Cedacrest Hospital, an Abuja-based health facility where he was receiving treatment, and flown to Germany for continuation of treatment.

During the period, the presidency had debunked rumoured claims on Yusuf Buhari’s death several times.

But debunking the latest rumour, Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie described the news as “fake”.

Tweeting via her verified Twitter handle, Onochie said, “The news making the rounds regarding Yusuf Buhari, son of Pres. Buhari & Aisha Buhari, is Fake.

“He is very alive, to their shame.”

The evil news making the rounds regarding Yusuf Buhari, son of Pres. Buhari & Aisha Buhari, is Fake.

He is very much alive to their shame. pic.twitter.com/HR9z8Mbmpu — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) February 20, 2018