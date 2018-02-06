Buhari’s second term campaign rally begins in Abuja

A Coalition of over 200 Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), on Tuesday, in Abuja, commenced a nationwide mass rally in support of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term in office.

The NGOs, under the aegis of Forum of Non-Governmental Organizations in Nigeria (FONGON), said the step became imperative as Buhari’s administration was putting Nigeria on a solid footing, adding that only looters, economic saboteurs and unpatriotic fellows who were feeling the heat of his administration’s anti-corruption would not want him beyond 2019.

Addressing the mammoth crowd at the Unity Fountain, Abuja, the National Coordinator, FONGON, Comrade Wole Badmus, said: “we have chosen to come out this time because there seems to be an orchestrated and well-choreographed campaign going on across the country at the moment to demonize Buhari’s administration and hoodwink unsuspecting Nigerians into believing that the administration has achieved nothing since assuming office.”

The supporters, however, came with different inscription which read: “Inflation has fallen for 11 consecutive months to 15.3 percent; Yoruba Youths Movement want PMB beyond 2019; Elimination of ghost workers has saved the nation over N120 billion; Arewa Solidarity Front supports PMB beyond 2019; Goats are no longer eating our yams; as well as Rice farmers are now more than 13 million in Nigeria and 200, 000 unemployed graduates enlisted in N-Power job scheme.

Others include: 24.7 billion saved monthly through TSA; Nigeria’s Stock Market is now one of the performings in the world; 5.2 million primary schools in 28, 249 schools are being fed daily by FG; FG was borrowing to pay salaries as at May 2015, but workers are now being paid without hitches; as well as Rice imports dropped from 644, 000 MT to 22, 000 MT and Customs and FIRS are reporting unprecedentedly high revenue collection.

According to Comrade Badmus, the reason for this campaign, which is becoming increasingly virulent, is simple. The looters and economic saboteurs are earnestly yearning for a return to the immediate unedifying past in which the national treasury became the piggy bank for a few and to pave way for the return of the same people who brought the country to where it was before Buhari assumed office.

He said the written letter and memo writing was not an accident but aimed at discouraging the president from running for a constitutionally guaranteed second term, which they were afraid would put Nigeria on an irreversible path of probity, prudence and progress.

“We believe there will be more letters and voices urging him not to run and we urge Mr President not to heed such calls. Those who are for him are more than those who are against him,” he added.

The National Coordinator noted that the rally was based on their concern for this good government that unless an urgent action was taken, the voices of these people whom generally believe were being sponsored by looters and their ilk, might become the dominant voices.