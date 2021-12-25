breaking
Buhari’s Aide-de-camp (ADC), four other Aso Rock aides test positive for coronavirus
Yusuf Dodo, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Aide-de-camp (ADC), has contracted the coronavirus, as have four other Aso Rock aides, officials say, raising fears of another outbreak sweeping through the ranks of the nation’s top officials.
Others aides said to have contracted the virus include Buhari’s senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu; his chief security officer (CSO), Aliyu Musa; permanent secretary in the State House, Tijani Umar and one other aide.
Minister for Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed also tested positive for the virus, people close to the administration told NewsDay Nigeria on Saturday.
The diagnoses came as Nigeria recorded more than 1,356 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The country also recorded two more deaths bringing the country’s death toll to 2,993.
Shehu, who abided by President Buhari’s efforts to play down the coronavirus, is only the latest in a string of people in the president’s circle to contract the virus in the past two weeks.
Shehu in a statement on Saturday confirmed that he was “afflicted by the mild variant of the COVID-19,” but said he has “no confirmation” of other aides who have contracted the virus.
He, however, said he was already fit but in isolation.
His message reads in part; “I have no confirmation of the cases you mentioned, but yes I have been afflicted by the mild variant of the COVID-19. I felt okay from the beginning, maybe because one had received all three jabs, and right now, I feel 100 per cent. I just finished my hour-long running exercise.
“But the strange thing about this ailment is that it is the scientists, not you, that will say you are okay. Right now, I’m taking my prescriptions and isolating, and would go back for a test to ascertain if the virus is still here or it has left me. Thanks for your goodwill.”
Hisbah yet to invite Buhari for not securing North – Aisha Yesufu backs Miss Nigeria
Hisbah Police has come under attack for inviting the parents of newly crowned Miss Nigeria, Shatu Garko over her participation in the beauty pageant.
According to Hisbah, showcasing your beauty is forbidden in Islam.
Kano State Hisbah commander, Haruna Ibn Sina, speaking with BBC Hausa, said the Miss Nigeria contest is “illegal and contrary” to Islamic beliefs.
He quoted sections of the Quran which says a woman’s beauty should only be seen by her husband, parents, and children.
The parents may risk arrest as talk about the beauty pageant is termed ‘Haram.
Aisha, reacting, slammed Hisbah for concentrating on meager matters than seeking for solutions for the rising insecurity in the Northern part of Nigeria.
She queried Hisbah for its failure to invite President Muhammadu Buhari over insecurity issues in the North.
In a series of tweets on her Twitter page, the activist wrote: “Hisbah has not invited Buhari for not securing North oh.
“So, my daughter will participate in a beauty pageant and hisbah will invite me?! Kai! I laugh in unmade D! They will know that day that all of us have bed in a psychiatric hospital! Nonsense and rubbish!
“Nobody has a monopoly of violence and foolishness! Cursed lots!
“Hisbah is nowhere for insecurity, but it is to shave people’s hair, destroy people’s businesses and invite people’s parents they are good at.”
Hisbah police is an agency established to enforce Sharia law in Nigeria’s northern states.
PDP Reps tells Buhari to secure Nigeria or resign
Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives, on Wednesday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to wake up and save Nigeria from the grips of rampaging terrorists, bandits and kidnappers or he should resign.
The PDP caucus said it was worrisome that Nigeria under Buhari has been seized by hostage-takers-bandits and terrorists – who extract ransom demands on the poor and impoverished citizens and turn homesteads, hamlets, villages, towns and cities into killing fields.
The caucus in a statement signed by the leader of the caucus, Rep. Kingsley Chinda (PDP Rivers State), noted that the bloodletting unleashed by the hostage-takers, which has gone unabated, with Buhari showing “complete incapacity to arrest the situation, or bring the killer squads who roam the vast swathes of our country to book”, was traumatic.
Chinda said the president was missing in action and that rather than leading from the front as a general, he was leading from the back.
“Everywhere we turn, today, our dead are either being prepared for burials by families whose hearts are torn up by grief, or they are being mourned by families who can’t tell where the corpses of their loved ones are or where the killer squads will turn up next.
“Here is the stark truth of the Nigerian condition under Buhari’s ruinous rule; citizens are in a prolong, severe and intense state of mourning that has kept them stuck in acute anguish, pain and trauma.”
“In his recent remark at the sidelines of the COP-26 Conference in Scotland, United Kingdom, General Buhari boasted: ‘We will defeat them, one highway, one rail link- and one job- at a time’. It is over three weeks since the Conference ended, no stone of resistance has been mobilized by the General against bandits, terrorists and kidnappers,” he said.
Speaking further, the caucus said bandits, terrorists and kidnappers have continued to unleash their reigns of terror on helpless citizens, taking not “one highway, one rail link – and one job – at a time” but whole communities and regions in fell swoops whenever they choose to strike.
“The communities of Sabon Birni of Sokoto State, Kagara of Niger State, Karim Lamido of Taraba State, Katoge and Yanturaku of Katsina State, and of the north east, north west, south south and south east are witnesses to the reigns of terror.”
The caucus said it was saddened that “unfortunately, the president who famously boasted of leading from the front is now missing in action.”
“General Buhari is concerned only about his personal and family safety, and the safety of his lackeys.”
“Typical of rulers in history who suffered from messianic complex, he thinks his personal survival is tantamount to the survival of the nation,” the caucus said.
On the issue of the Electoral amendment bill, the caucus expressed concerns that in the past one month, Nigerians have waited on Buhari to give assent to the Electoral Reform Bill passed to him by the National Assembly.
Electoral Act amendment bill: Senate backs down on overriding Buhari
The Senate on Wednesday failed to override the veto of the President Muhammadu Buhari on the Electoral Act Amendment bill.
The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, after an executive session, said the lawmakers had decided to take the President’s rejection of the bill to their constituencies during Christmas and New Year holidays before deciding on the next line of action.
Buhari had withheld assent to the Electoral Act amendment bill 2021, insisting that the inclusion of the mandatory direct primaries in the bill might pose financial, legal and security challenges.
While the House of Representatives led by Femi Gabajabiamila had resolved to debate the matter after they returned from recess in January, the Senate remained adamant even as 73 senators reportedly resolved to override the President’s veto.
It was learnt that the leadership of the House was waiting on the Senate to override the President’s veto and then the Reps would follow suit. This information, it was learnt, had been communicated to Lawan.
Aware of the plan to override the President’s veto, several governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) relocated to Abuja and began lobbying Lawan and some other influential lawmakers.
A top source said, “Many APC governors relocated to Abuja over this matter. The lobbying was led by Governor Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) and Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Lawan assured them that the President would not be embarrassed.”
At plenary on Wednesday, Lawan said the chamber would consult with the House of Representatives on how to respond to the President’s decision to veto the bill.
Lawan made this known after the Senate emerged from an executive (closed-door) session to deliberate on the President’s decision to withhold assent to the electoral bill passed by the National Assembly.
He noted that the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) do not permit the chamber to exclusively take any action on overriding a Presidential veto in the absence of the House.
Lawan stated that a joint position would be reached with the House after due consultation with Nigerians to determine the appropriate line of action, after both chambers reconvene from the Christmas and New Year break.
We will consult our constituents during recess, they have a role to play, says Lawan
Speaking on what transpired in the closed session, Lawan said, “The Senate, in a closed session, deliberated on matters relevant to the workings of the Senate in particular and the National Assembly in general. The Senate, also in the closed session, discussed how to respond to the letter from Mr. President on the electoral bill amendment.
“The Senate consequently resolved to consult with the House of Representatives in January when both the Senate and House will be in session.
“Presently, the House of Reps has gone or recess and like we all know, the constitutional provision is for the Senate and House of Representatives to jointly take the appropriate action.
“The Senate also resolved to consult with our constituents during our recess in January. The Senate believes that our constituents have a role to play as the major stakeholders in the laws that we make in the National Assembly.”
But a top member of the House, however, stated that Lawan was only being clever, adding that the House had informed him that the Senate could go ahead to override the veto.
“Lawan was only being clever. We had informed him that once the Senate overrides the President’s veto, we would concur. This is how we passed the bill in the first place. He was the one who scuttled this bill,” the lawmaker who wished to remain anonymous said.
However, it was learnt that the National Assembly may not go ahead with the plan to amend the Electoral Act.
A lawmaker noted that in the letter written to the National Assembly by the President, the lawmakers were not advised to send an amended version.
He said the President had shown time and again that he had no problem with the Electoral Act 2015 and so the lawmakers would stop embarrassing themselves.
The lawmaker added, “The President rejected four electoral bills from the 8th National Assembly and has now rejected one from the 9th Assembly. It is obvious that he does not have any problem with the current Act. If he did, a bill would have originated from the Presidency requesting an amendment.
“From 2022, we will not be sitting as regularly as we should because members will be visiting their constituencies for empowerment ahead of elections. From what we decided at the House, we will not be seeking any further amendment. Besides, the President did not expressly state that he will sign the bill once we remove the provision for direct primaries.”
Buhari has so far declined the Electoral Act amendment five times. In March 2018, the 8th Assembly passed the electoral bill along with a controversial clause that makes it compulsory for legislative and governorship elections to be held before the Presidential poll.
But President Buhari refused to sign the Electoral Amendment Bill 2018. In a letter dated March 3, 2018, he said he withheld his assent to the bill because the amendment to the sequence of the elections in Section 25 of the Principal Act might infringe upon the constitutionally guaranteed discretion of the Independent National Electoral Commission which had ultimate powers to determine the sequence and order of elections.
The lawmakers subsequently removed the controversial clause and transmitted it to the President for assent five months later. But in September, Buhari again rejected the bill, citing some errors in the bill. He subsequently asked the lawmakers to make corrections and send the bill back to him on time.
The bill was again sent to Buhari for assent. This time around a provision for electronic voting was included which would boost the credibility of the polls. This aspect was embraced by civil society organisations but the President rejected it once more in December, claiming that it was improper to amend electoral laws barely two months before the 2019 elections.
