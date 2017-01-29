Buhari and wife Aisha release fresh pictures to prove president is alive

President Muhammadu Buhari has again dispelled rumours of his alleged death with photos of him and his wife Aisha Buhari in the UK in latest proof of life.

The pictures showed the smiling and healthy-looking Buhari in different poses with his the First Lady.

The pictures are the third in the series of picture evidences released to quell rumours of the president’s alleged death.

Recall that the first evidence was a picture of the president released while watching a Channels television eight days ago on Sunday, January 22.