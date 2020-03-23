Buhari suspends weekly FEC meeting indefinitely

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the indefinite suspension of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, announced this Monday evening at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation,

The Task Force also said the Council of State meeting earlier scheduled for Thursday, has been suspended.

Chairman of the Task Force, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, who addressed the media, accompanied by some other members of the group, also announced the closure of all land borders for four weeks.

He said the Head of Civil Service of the Federation would soon issue an advisory to civil servants on way forward henceforth.