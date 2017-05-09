Buhari speaks to Nigerians after arriving in London

President Muhammadu Buhari has told Nigerians that he is confident that his administration will run smoothly, despite his indefinite absence.

Buhari left the country Sunday night for further medical check-ups in the UK, after meeting the 82 released Chibok girls in Aso Villa.

Amid fresh concerns about his health, the President has now assured Nigerians.

“As I noted earlier, I have absolute confidence that government will continue to run smoothly while I’m away. God bless the Federal Republic,” he tweeted via his @MBuhari handle.

Buhari has handed over the reins of power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The President’s media aide, Femi Adesina, admitted that the duration of his principal’s stay in London, would be determined by the doctors.