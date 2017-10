President Muhammadu Buhari and leaders from the South-East are currently meeting behind close-doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Others in attendance are the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, Ministers and the leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo.

Governors in attendance include those of Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi States. Imo State is being represented by the deputy governor.