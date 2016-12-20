Buhari signs 8 Bills into law

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to 8 new Bills, the presidency confirmed on Tuesday night.

Senator Ita Enang, who is the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), stated this while speaking to State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The Bills which had metamorphosed into Laws were:

*National Judicial Institute Amendment Bill, 2016;

*Advertising Practitioners Registration Amendment Bill, 2016;

*Utilities Charges Commission Amendment Bill, 2016;

*Quality Surveyors Registration Amendment Bill, 2016;

*Small and Medium Scale Industries Development Agency Amendment Bill, 2016;

*Treaty to Establish African Economic Community Relating to Pan African Parliament (Accession and Jurisdiction) Amendment Bill, 2016;

*University of Abuja Amendment Bill, 2016;

*Chartered Institute of Stock Brokers Amendment Bill, 2016.”

Enang said: “These are bills transmitted to the President, having been assented to Mr. President have become Acts and Laws enforceable in Nigeria.

“I used this medium to commend the National Assembly for the industry and dexterity they have shown and the concentration on the core functions of the legislature because compared to times like this in previous parliaments, I think this is the highest number of bills passed by any single parliament within its one year and six months.

“I commend the leadership of the National Assembly because of the cooperation they have extended to the Executive and the Executive reciprocal cooperation has also enabled them and also provided a very conducive environment for them to function.”

