Buhari returns to Nigeria Friday

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return to Nigeria tomorrow, Friday, his office has said.

The president left the country on January 19 for medical leave, but later extended his stay indefinitely amid concerns over his health condition.

A statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said on Thursday that the holiday was extended based on doctors’ recommendation for further tests and rest.

It also said President Buhari expressed appreciation to Nigerians and non-Nigerians who had prayed fervently for him, and sent their good wishes.

Read Mr. Adesina’s statement below:

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

PRESIDENT BUHARI EXPECTED BACK FRIDAY

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return to the country tomorrow, Friday March 10, 2017.

The President left the country on January 19, 2017 for a vacation, during which he had routine medical check-ups. The holiday was extended based on doctors’ recommendation for further tests and rest.

President Buhari expresses appreciation to teeming Nigerians from across the country, and beyond, who had prayed fervently for him, and also sent their good wishes.

FEMI ADESINA

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

March 9, 2017.