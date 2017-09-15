Buhari returns to London after UNGA

The presidency has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari will return to London after attending the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 72), which opens on Tuesday September 19.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina in statement did not disclose the purpose of Buhari’s visit to London nor when he will return.

Adesina in the statement said: “President Buhari will transit through London on his way back to the country.”

Buhari returned to the country August 19th after spending over 100 days in London on medical vacation.

Meanwhile, the president who will be accompanied by the governors of Zamfara, Abdulazeez Yari, Ebonyi, Dave Umahi, and Ondo Rotimi Akeredolu, and key cabinet ministers, will depart the country on Sunday to join other world leaders at the UN General Assembly (UNGA 72).

The theme for this year’s Debate is: “Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for All on a Sustainable Planet.”

The Presidential Spokesman said the high point of the Buhari’s visit will be his participation in the General Debate during which he will deliver the country’s National Statement.

“President Buhari will join other world leaders at the welcoming reception to be hosted by the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, and also hold a bilateral meeting with the UN scribe.

“Equally, the Nigerian leader will hold a lunch meeting with President Donald Trump of the United States of America, along with other world leaders”, the statement read.

Adesina said, Nigeria will participate in high level meetings on ‘Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse: Building Momentum for Change,’ the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, a High Level Event organized by the African Union under its Theme of the Year: ‘Roadmap on the Demographic Dividend: from Commitment to Action,’ among others.