Buhari releases names of those invited for conferment of national honours on Abiola, others

resident Muhammadu Buhari has invited the major stakeholders in the struggle for the revalidation of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election to the post-humous investiture of the election’s winner, Chief Moshood Abiola, as the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic.

Late human rights activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, will also be honoured post-humously with the Grand Commander of the Order Niger alongside Abiola’s running mate, Babagana Kingibe, at an event slated for the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday.

According to a statement on Friday by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, those invited to the event include Kingibe, Abiola’s family members, Fawehinmi’s family members and key players in the June 12 struggle.

Mustapha listed the key players of the struggle to include members of the National Executive Committee of the Social Democratic Party, including states chairmen and secretaries at the time of the annulled election; state governors elected on the platform of the SDP; former Presidents of the Senate – Iyorchia Ayu and Ameh Ebute -and former Speaker Agunwa Anekwe along with principal officers of the National Assembly elected on the platform of the SDP.

Other invitees are Speakers of the State Houses of Assembly elected on the platform of the SDP; all chairmen of the States Traditional Councils from the six South-Western States; Prof. Wole Soyinka; Mr. Femi Falana (SAN); Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Chief Bisi Akande; Ms. Ayo Obe; Bayo Onanuga (The News); Kunle Ajibade (Tempo); Nosa Igiebor – (TELL); Kayode Komolafe (Media Hope 93); Senator Janathan Zwingina (DG, Hope 93); Frank Kokori and Prof. Humphrey Nwosu.

Also invited are President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogora, principal officers of the National Assembly and all state governors.

“INvitation letters have been dispatched. However, should the invitation arrive late, this publication serves as a formal invitation,” the statement added.