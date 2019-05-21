Buhari postpones visit to Imo

President Muhammadu Buhari has postponed his official visit to Imo State.

Buhari was to have visited the state on Tuesday on a one-day visit.

The President is currently in Saudi Arabia for the lesser hajj.

Buhari was scheduled to visit Imo to commission some key projects executed by the Gov Rochas Okorocha’s administration.

The postponement was contained in a statement issued in Owerri on Tuesday by Sam Onwuemeodo, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Rochas Okorocha.

Onwuemeodo, who pleaded for people’s understanding over the postponement, said, “we regret the inconvenience that this development might have caused.”

He said that a new date would be announced upon the president’s return to Nigeria.