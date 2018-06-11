Buhari plotting to Arrest IBB, Jonathan, Danjuma – Fani -Kayode

Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari is plotting to arrest former leaders of the country and shut down the opposition.

In a statement on Sunday, Fani-Kayode noted that former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan and former Head of State Ibrahim Babangida top a list of those Buhari plans to silence via threats.

“What bothers me now is that President Buhari has become so jittery that he is prepared to do anything to stay in power. I have done my research and I have discovered that the plan is real,” he said.

“The government are also planning to target other key opposition figures and elder statesmen as we get closer to 2019 such as General T.Y. Danjuma, General Ibrahim Babangida, President Goodluck Jonathan and a handful of others.

“It appears that Buhari will stop at nothing in order to ensure that all his critics are silenced.”

In addition, he said there was a “plan to implicate and silence all these leaders together with key figures in the PDP like Ayo Fayose, Emmanuel Udom, Ibrahim Dankwabo, Nyesome Wike, Darius Ishaku, Godswill Akpabio, David Mark, Ike Ekweremadu, Lyle Imoke, Uche Secondus, Sule Lamido, Ibrahim Shekarau, Abubakar Suleiman, Kabiru Turaki, David Jang, Atiku Abubakar, Dele Belgore, Jumoke Akinjide, Nenadi Usman and others is condemnable.

“They also plan to give some of us the Nnamdi Kanu treatment and make us disappear or give us the Sambo Dasuki and El Zak Zaky treatment and lock us up indefinitely but they will fail.

“Such is Buhari’s desperation that he is even attempting to discredit and destroy key members of his own party like Bukola Saraki, Yakubu Dogara, Dino Melaye, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Abubakar Baraje, Aminu Tambuwal, Abdul Fatah Ahmed, Timi Frank and others.

“Nobody is safe anymore, not even legislators, media houses, journalists, bloggers, religious organisations or NGO’s that oppose or criticise the Federal Government.

“Nigeria is fast becoming a fascist police state where dissent is seen as a crime and where those that oppose the President are perceived as enemies of the state and prisoners of war.”

He warned that “we will not sit by idly and allow Buhari to continue to threaten, harass and intimidate all those who oppose him. We are not intimidated and we have no fear. Governments come and go and no matter what he does Buhari will not be there forever.”