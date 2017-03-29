Buhari picks new ministers

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent names of two new ministerial nominees to the senate for confirmation.

Quoting a source, NAN said the letter which contained the names of the nominees from Kogi and Gombe states arrived the senate late Tuesday.

The Kogi nominee will be replacing James Ocholi, the late minister of state for labour, while the one from Gombe would replace Amina Mohammed, former minister for environment, who is the current United Nations deputy secretary- general.

Buhari sent the list at a time when the senate is unhappy with the executive.

The upper legislative chamber halted the screening of resident electoral commissioners (RECs) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as requested by Buhari.

The senate shifted the exercise by two weeks, citing what it termed disregard for its proceedings as reason.

The lawmakers berated the president for appearing to be doing nothing about their rejection of Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the EFCC.