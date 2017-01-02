Buhari, Osinbajo, EFCC, others to spend N2.9 billion on honorarium, allowances

Despite economic recession, President Muhammadu Buhari, his vice Professor Yemi Osinbajo and others in the Presidency will spend N2.9 billion on honorarium, allowances in 2017, details of the 2017 budget has revealed.

President Buhari budgeted about N507 million for honorarium and sitting allowance in 2016 while his predecessor, President Goodluck Jonathan budgeted N174 million for the same purpose in 2015.

The budget further revealed that Buhari will spend N393 million, consisting of N188 million for honorarium and sitting allowances, N205 million would be spent on non-regular allowances, while the office of Vice President and Chief of Staff will take N21.3 million and N18 million, respectively.

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), an agency under the Presidency propose to spend N1.83 billion on honorarium and allowances while it’s total budget for 2017 is but at N17.202 billion making it the largest single allocation among the agencies under the presidency.

Also, N660, 377,107 has been budgeted to take care of power challenge at the State House and other strategic offices in the Presidency. This sum comprises of N436, 853,111 for the normal electricity charges and an additional allocation of N223, 523,996 for its alternative power solutions.

The maintenance of infrastructure and technical facilities in the Defense House and other Safe Houses will gulp N367.980 million, while the rehabilitation and infrastructure of security quarters in the villa will also take N284.587 million.

The president is planning to spend N978 million on travels – N739 million foreign and N239 million local while his chief security officer (CSO) is proposing to spend N123 million.

For the office of the vice president, it budgeted N306 million for travels; N218 for foreign and N88 million, local – against 2016’s N43 million and 2015’s N33 million