Buhari, Osinbajo in closed-door meeting with Niger Delta leaders in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo are currently in a closed-door meeting with leaders of the Niger Delta region.

The meeting is holding inside the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, which is aimed at finding a lasting solution to the problems of the region, has in attendance; state governors, traditional rulers and leaders of thought from the region, who were joined by top government officials.

Buhari was earlier scheduled to meet with leaders of the region on October 31, but the meeting was postponed to today (Tuesday).