Buhari orders security agencies to deal ruthlessly with bandits, kidnappers

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered security agencies to deal ruthlessly with bandits and kidnappers across the country.

The president also directed them to check activities of “bandits terrorising” Zamfara state and its environs.

He gave the order at a two-hour meeting he had with the service chiefs and other heads of security agencies at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Abayomi Olonishakin, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), disclosed this to state house correspondents.

“The security meeting we just had with Mr. President today (Thursday) is to review the strategy that we are adopting in confronting security issues in Zamfara State especially and other places nationwide,” he said.

“And this review strategy is to address all the issues including kidnapping, banditry and other associated issues confronting the nation and we are coming out with a revised strategy to handle those challenges.”

Asked if they were given marching order by the President over the increasing rate of insecurity in the country, Olonisakin said, “Yeah, the marching order is for us to deal with this issue immediately and ruthlessly and ensure that all those bandits are immediately dealt with and all those issues that are bordering on our security are properly addressed.”