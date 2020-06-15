Buhari orders probe into State House shooting

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered an investigation into Thursday’s shooting in State House by his wife’s Aide-de-Camp (ADC), vowing that the law must take its course.

Eeacting to the incident, the presidency, in a statement yesterday by the presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said the president acknowledged concerns generated by the development, adding that he’s not by any means in harm’s way.

Usman Shugaba, ADC to the First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, had fired two shots in the precincts of the State House on Thursday night, while attempting to apprehend the president’s private secretary and nephew, Sabiu Yusuf, in his house.

The ADC had led some of his colleagues along with the first lady and three of her children to Yusuf’s house after a heated argument, following the president’s wife’s insistence that he should self-quarantine after returning from a trip to Lagos, the epicentre of COVID-19 in the country.

She had said Yusuf’s refusal to self-quarantine after returning from a trip during the interstate lockdown, puts the first family in danger of COVID-19 infection.

Sabiu, popularly known as Tunde, (having been named after the late Brigadier Gen. Tunde Idiagbon, Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Supreme Headquarters, when he was Head of State in the 1980s), had resisted pressure from the first lady to proceed on self-quarantine after returning from Lagos last Monday where he visited his wife who had just put to bed.

His refusal, citing instances of the president’s Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, and Mrs. Buhari’s daughters, Halima and Zahra, whom he said respectively returned from trips without going into self-quarantine, culminated in the decision to storm his house to arrest him.

In the ensuing melee, Shugaba fired two shots, described as ‘security breach’ in the State House, which forced Yusuf to scamper for safety into the nearby house of his uncle, Mr. Mamman Daura.

The incident, which has generated grave concerns across the country, compelled the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, to order the detention of Shugaba and his colleagues.

Besides, the incident caused concern about the safety of the president.

But the presidency allayed fears about the safety of Buhari, saying he’s not under the threat of COVID-19 infection.