Buhari orders Military to weaken Kanu, IPOB before he returns from his oversea trips

President Muhammadu Buhari ​has issued a matching order to the Nigeri​an military ​to weaken Nnamdi Kanu and his group, the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) before he returns from the his trips.

Buhari will leave the country Sunday to attend the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 72).

He will​ join other world leaders at the welcoming reception to be hosted by the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, and also hold a bilateral meeting with the UN scribe.

​The​ Nigerian leader ​is billed to have a a lunch meeting with President Donald Trump of the United States of America, along with other world leaders.

​Buhari, who will be accompanied by the governors of Zamfara, Ebonyi and Ondo States, and key cabinet ministers, will transit through London on his way back to the country.

He will also visit London after attending the UN assembly.

Although it is still unclear how long the president will be away, it was gathered on Friday that he spoke to the nation’s security chiefs earlier in the week.

Buhari during the meeting with the security chiefs was said to have expressed his anger with the audacity of IPOB in declaring that they were ready to fight the military.

The reportedly ordered the military chiefs to move in and quell IPOB’s violent clamour.

It was gathered that Buhari matching order might have informed the decision of the military to declare IPOB a terrorist group.

The Nigerian military had in a statement by Major General, John Enenche, Director Defence Information on Friday declared IPOB a terrorist organisation.

The military had said, “after due professional analysis and recent developments, it has become expedient, to notify the general public that; the claim by IPOB actors that the organization is non violent is not true.

“Hence, the need to bring to public awareness the true and current state of IPOB.

“In this regard, some of their actions, clandestinely and actively, that has been terrorising the general public among others include;

“The formation of a Biafra Secret Service; Claimed formation of Biafra National Guard; Unauthorised blocking of public access roads; Extortion of money from innocent civilians at illegal road blocks.

“Militant possession and use of weapons (stones, molotov cocktails, machetes and broken bottles among others) on a military patrol on 10 September 2017.

“Physical confrontation of troops by Nnamdi Kanu and other IPOB actors at a check point on 11 September 2017 and also attempts to snatch their rifles.

“Attack by IPOB members, on a military check point on 12 September 2017, at Isialangwa, where one IPOB actor attempted to snatch a female soldier’s rifle.”