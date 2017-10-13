Buhari mourns drowned Kaduna students

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday expressed sadness over the death of five secondary students who drowned in River Kaduna while on excursion.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, commiserated with the bereaved parents, the school authority and the state government over the incident

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari is deeply saddened by the news of the tragic death of some students of Victory College, Ungwan Yelwa, Kaduna, who drowned in River Kaduna while on an excursion.

“President Buhari’s thoughts and prayers are with the distraught families of the deceased and the management of the College, and he expresses heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Kaduna State, during this difficult time.

“The President prays that God will comfort families and friends affected by the profound loss of these young minds, and he wishes speedy recovery to other staff and students, who are in shock over the unfortunate incident.”