President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, over deadly bandits attack in the state.

The meeting held at the State House Abuja was also attended by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

No fewer than 74 people were said to have lost their lives when bandits attacked Garki, Dan Aduwa, Kuzari and Katuma, all in Sabon Birni Local Government of Area of Sokoto state on Wednesday night.

Here are images of the meeting.