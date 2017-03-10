President Muhammadu Buhari arrived at the Presidential Villa on Friday morning and was received by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and members of his family, including his wife, Aisha, and daughter, Zahra.
The President also met with members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).
President Buhari returned to Nigeria after 51-day vacation in London.
Buhari meets family members
President Muhammadu Buhari arrived at the Presidential Villa on Friday morning and was received by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and members of his family, including his wife, Aisha, and daughter, Zahra.