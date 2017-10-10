Buhari meets Ajimobi over Olubadan crisis

The protracted face-off between Gov Abiiola Ajimobi of Oyo State and Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji over the installation of new obas has attracted the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President on Tuesday met with the governor to find a lasting solution to the lingering crisis.

The meeting, which took place inside Buhari’s office, was held behind closed-doors.

The Governor after the meeting while fielding questions from State House correspondents said that the first class monarch has committed offence that could warrant his removal but he was not going to dethrone him.

Ajimobi described the natural ruler as his father, though he alleged that the recent appointment of traditional Chiefs by Oluibadan was politically motivated, stressing that one of the newly appointed Chief who is a politician was eyeing his office to replace him at the expiration of his tenure.

You will remember that Oyo state has been in the news because of the issue of Olubadan chieftaincy declaration,” he said.

“So, I came to let him know that the olubadan is my father. He is a younger brother to my own father and we have had a very long relationship, which has been father-son relationship.

“I assured him that come rain, come shine, I will never depose the olubadan because he is a father and a son does not depose his father. Even though he has done so many things that could be used to remove him, I will never remove him. We have to continue to show respect.

“I also made him to realise that that particular chieftaincy declaration is being politicised.

“Politicians have hijacked it. Out of 11 council members, two of them are dead now and we have only nine remaining. It is only one that is not supporting it; and that one that is not supporting it is a politician. He wants to run after I leave office.”