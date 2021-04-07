Buhari loses official driver

Sa’idu Afaka, the official driver of President Muhammadu Buhari, is dead.

He died on Tuesday at the State House Clinic after a prolonged illness.

Buhari in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, condoled with Afaka’s family, the government and the people of Kaduna State over the death.

The president described the late Afaka as an honest, capable and reliable person who handled his job with utmost care and responsibility.

In 2016, the late Master Warrant Officer, while on pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, picked up a lost bag containing a large amount of foreign currencies and turned it over to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON). The action earned him praises from the Saudi and Nigerian authorities.

Buhari prayed Almighty Allah to “bless the soul of the departed with an elevated place in heaven” and give his family and friends divine comfort and patience.