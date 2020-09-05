Buhari loses family doctor, Marliya Zayyana

President Muhammadu Buhari is grieved over the death of one of his family physicians, Dr Marliya Zayyana.

The late Zayyana was a former Chairperson of the the Governing Council of Federal University Dutsinma, Katsina State.

A terse statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, quoted the President as describing the late physician as an outstanding medical professional.

According Buhari, “her demise is particularly touching because she was my family doctor in addition to the fact that her brother, Dr. Suhayb Rafindadi is also my personal physician.”

He described her death “as a personal loss because of our close association with her.”

The President extended his condolences to the family of the deceased, the Katsina Emirate Council and the Katsina State Government over what he called “the loss of this great, talented, dedicated and selfless medical professional.”