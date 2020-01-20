Buhari, Johnson discuss security, economy

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, on the sidelines of the UK-Africa Investment Summit 2020.

During the meeting which held in London, the President brought the British PM up to speed with developments in Nigeria, reeling out gains in different areas of national endeavour.

The Nigerian leader told Mr Johnson about the efforts of his administration in the agricultural sector, saying it has led almost to self-sufficiency in rice and other grains production.

According to him, Nigeria has saved billions of naira in foreign exchange and the efforts are now deployed in other areas of development.

On the war against insurgency, President Buhari said things were a lot better, stressing that the Nigerian government was making efforts to disabuse the minds of the people on the true philosophy of Boko Haram.

He admitted that the main challenge has been in the area of resettling displaced people in the North East, noting that the situation was being tackled frontally.

“We have a long history with the British military, and we are collaborating,” the President was quoted as saying in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

He further highlighted the feats recorded in the anti-corruption war, saying the fight was slow but painstaking.

President Buhari noted that the cooperation of the National Crime Agency of the UK was needed, particularly in the investigation of fugitives from Nigeria finding accommodation in the European country.

According to him, climate change is a challenge to Nigeria and neighbouring African countries, especially with the shrinkage of the Lake Chad to a minuscule of its original size.

The Nigerian leader stated that his country was focused and making progress on education, particularly that of the girl child.

On his part, the British PM thanked President Buhari for being a regional leader who gave strong encouragement to West Africa and urged him to do more.

He also lauded the President for what he called the “social and economic benefits” that have accrued to Nigeria since he emerged.

Johnson gave an assurance that the necessary hand of fellowship would be extended on the war against corruption, through the National Crime Agency.

He also pledged to cooperate with Nigeria and other African countries in the inter-basin water transfer, which could solve the Lake Chad problem and enhance security in the sub-region.

On the Commonwealth Free Trade Area, the UK Prime Minister applauded the idea and pledged a careful consideration.

He, however, asked the Nigerian leader to keep the national autonomy of his country intact, noting that in the future, Nigeria would not just be a continental but international power.