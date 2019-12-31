Buhari ignores Senate on the establishment of College of Education in Ekiti

President Muhammadu Buhari has ignored the Senate on the establishment of new Federal Colleges of Education in Nigeria.

Buhari had on Monday approved the establishment and immediate take-off of new six Federal Colleges of Education in each of the six geo-political zones in the country.

The newly approved institutions would be situated in Bauchi, Benue, Ebonyi, Osun, Sokoto, and Edo states.

However, the Senate had in December 2018 passed a bill for the establishment of the Federal College of Education in Omuo Ekiti . The bill was sponsored by Senator Biodun Olujimi.

Aside the College of Education in Ekiti, the Senate also approved the establishment of four polytechnics and one university of technology.

The polytechnics will be located in Mpu, Enugu State; Kwale, Delta State, Kaltungo, Gombe State; and Adikpo in Benue State while the City University of Technology would be situated at Auchi in Edo State.

With the establishment of the new colleges, it is evident that Buhari has decided to ignore the Senate on the matter by siting the one for Southwest in Osun State.

Many Ekiti residents are already asking the state governor, Kayode Fayemi to explain to Ekiti people the benefit of his claimed closeness to President Buhari.