Buhari healthy to seek re-election – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has assured the international community that President Muhammadu Buhari was healthy and fit to seek re-election in 2019.

Mohammed, who had been on tour of major media houses and think-tank in the US, said there was nothing to fear about Buhari’s health as he declared his intention to seek re-election.

The minister was first in Washington, D.C. and later in New York, where he explained that President Buhari’s administration had done very well and recorded so many achievements in less than three years. He visited CNN, New York Times, Voice of America, Washington Post, Washington Times; Al Jazeera, Reuters, Wall Journal Street, and Atlantic Council and the Foreign Relations Council.

“In particular, the interview dwelt more on insecurity and also they were interested to know why the president wants to seek re-election and whether he is fit to run given the concerns about his health. “Of course, I explained to them that it is those who have a morbid fear about president coming back in 2019 that are flying this kite about his health.

“But his health is very good, since he came back in August, he’s feeling very well, he’s never missed a single Federal Executive Council meeting or cancelled any schedule and his schedules have been very hectic. “He has faced his presidential duties with vigour, urgency and purpose. Therefore, there’s nothing to fear about his health.”