Buhari, Ghanaian President meet in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari and Ghanaian counterpart, Nana Akufo-Addo.jpg

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed doors with Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Ghanaian President, who is on an official visit to Nigeria, arrived the Presidential Villa at about 3.28p.m.

The closed door meeting was holding at the new Banquet Hall in the State House as at the time of filing this report.

The Ghanaian President was received by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo when he visited the country on August 1 to deliver a lecture at the National Defence College.

Akufo-Addo won Ghana’s 2016 presidential poll against the incumbent, John Mahama, by a margin of 9.45 per cent.