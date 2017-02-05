BREAKING NEWS
08:40
Buhari extends vacation, awaits results of medical tests

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

PDP asks Buhari to declare health status
PDP asks Buhari to declare health status

PDP asks Buhari to declare health status

February 06, 2017
Soyinka blasts police for plotting to scuttle anti-FG protest
Soyinka blasts police for plotting to scuttle anti-FG protest

Soyinka blasts police for plotting to scuttle anti-FG protest

February 06, 2017

CJN confirmation: Onnoghen’s name’ll be sent to Senate this week

February 06, 2017

Follow Us on Twitter

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 43 other subscribers

Copyright © 2015, All Rights Reserved. NewsDay