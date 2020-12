President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, extended the mandate of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 till March 2021.

This comes amid the second wave of Coronavirus in the country.

Buhari revealed his decision while receiving PTF officials in the State House.

They had come to submit the end of the year report to the president.

Buhari noted that Nigeria cannot afford to lose the gains of the past nine months in the fight against the pandemic.