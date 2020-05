President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Justice M.B. Dongban-Mensem as the Acting President of the Court of Appeal for another period of three months.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the President, Mallam Garba Shehu, Friday said the appointment takes effect from June 3, 2020

“This is pursuant to Section 238(4) and (5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended),” the statement said.