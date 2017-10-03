Buhari displaying divisive tendencies – Ezekwesili

Former Education Minister, Oby Ezekwesili has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s Independence Day speech as “divisive and uninspiring.”

Ezekwesili, who made the remark while faulting the President’s speech stressed that Buhari should have given a leadership speech.

The former Minister maintained that those who “lie” to the President that he was doing well in nation building were unfair to him.

In a series of tweets on her social media handle, the former Minister said, “Those who LIE to Mr President that he is doing well in BUILDING a NATION are UNFAIR to him. The President should take INDEPENDENT FEEDBACK;

“For e.g. as Candidate, Pres @MBuhari spoke often about our Internally Displaced People- IDPs. Why has he NEVER CONSIDERED a VISIT to them?

“Since he became OUR President in 2015, we have not seen much of that LEVERAGE of “the personality of the President” to MOBILIZE & UNITE.

“A Presidential system makes much of the “personality” of a President & how they LEVERAGE it to mobilize, inspire & influence their citizens.

“Now that our President’s health is vastly improved -thank God- he should do more DOMESTIC TRAVELS to CONNECT with ALL HIS CITIZENS.

“LEADER of a country BELONGS TO ALL. There is a HIGH PEDESTAL of a LEADER that is BEST DEPLOYED FOR BUILDING ALL. NEVER DIVIDE YOUR PEOPLE;

“I am definitely one of those delighted to see that our President @MBuhari visited our @HQNigerianArmy soldiers @ the frontline of battle.

“So I read OUR President @MBuhari ‘s #NigeriaAt57 Speech and wondered how OUR Leader could be so DIVISIVE & UNINSPIRING on a DAY LIKE THAT.

“As one who need not wave my #IAmAProudNigerian banner on the faces of HONEST people, I wish Pres @MBuhari had GIVEN A LEADER’S SPEECH.