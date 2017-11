President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday said he was deeply grieved to learn of the death of Jide Tinubu, eldest son of the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President called Tinubu on the telephone and offered condolences to his family on behalf of the Federal Government and his (Buhari’s) family.