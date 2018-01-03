Buhari declares interest in 2019 presidential election, reappoints Amaechi Campaign DG

With less than 13 months to the commencement of the 2019 general elections, there are strong indications that President Muhammadu Buhari has declared interest to seek re-election next year as he has reappointed his Minister of Transportation and former governor of Rivers State, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, as the Director-General of his 2019 election campaign.

Amaechi, who was in charge of Buhari’s campaign in 2015, has already been issued a letter of appointment for next year’s election and would make an official announcement on his appointment anytime soon.

The President has hinted at re-contesting a few times in the past, but is refusing to officially share his aspirations openly.

Twice last year, Buhari had hinted at a possible presidential run, albeit subtly.

First, he did so during a summit on counter-terrorism in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, and the second time last November, when he visited Kano State on a two-day working visit.

Sources close to the All Progressives Congress (APC), also hinted that although a majority of party members are not averse to Buhari’s re-election bid, they have advised that things be done properly.

The ruling party chieftains expect Buhari to reach out to them personally to intimate them of his re-election bid.

In the meantime, Amaechi, the sources revealed, would hold a press briefing in the next few days to announce his appointment as well as unveil the agenda for the Buhari 2019 project