Buhari condemns UNIMAID attack

President Muhammadu Buhari has, in strong terms, condemned the terrorist attack on Monday morning at a mosque in the University of Maiduguri.

He described the perpetrators as despicable, cowards, criminals, that have no true understanding of Islam, adding that their act is unjustifiable and punishable before God Almighty and the laws of the land.

‎The President sent his heartfelt condolences to the University Community, families of the victims and the government and people of Borno State.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said the President expressed the believes that “this appalling attack on a revered place of worship and Ivory Tower shows that the perpetrators have no true understanding of Islam, adding that their despicable acts of terrorism are cowardly, criminal, unjustifiable and punishable before God Almighty and the laws of the land”.

Buhari reassured the communities in Borno and others in the North eastern part of the country that his administration will continue to ensure that terrorism never triumphs over peace-loving Nigerians.

He reaffirmed the need for Nigerians to remain more vigilant even as the security agencies continue to use all means at their disposal to combat the remnants of insurgents and their sponsors.

President Buhari wished those injured in the attack a speedy and full recovery, and comfort for families of the dead.