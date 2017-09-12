Buhari commissions $150million Olam Integrated Feed Mill in Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in Kaduna State to commission an integrated Feed Mill and Poultry in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The commissioning of the $150million feed mill poultry is coming after many efforts by Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir Ahmed El-rufai, to attract more private sector investors to the state.

The Feedmill and poultry company is constructed at 150 million dollars and it consists of feed mill, hatchery and breeder farm.

Olam International is a leading agri-business operating from seed to shelf in 70 countries, supplying food and industrial raw materials to over 23,000 customers worldwide. It has 70,000 employees and has built a leadership position in many businesses including cocoa, coffee, cashew, rice and cotton.