Buhari back in Abuja after official visit to Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari, is back in Abuja after his four days official trip to his hometown, Daura, Katsina State.

Buhari left Abuja last Friday for Daura.

Buhari arrived Daura for his four-day and participated in the revalidation of membership of the All Progressives Congress.

Personal Assistant on New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad announced that the President returned on Twitter.

“President @MBuhari has returned to Abuja this evening, after a four-day official visit to his hometown, Daura, Katsina State,” he tweeted.

— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) February 2, 2021