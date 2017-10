President Muhammadu Buhari is set to attend the grand finale of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship campaign in Anambra State.

This was disclosed by the chairman of the APC National Campaign Council, Governor Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State.

He made this known while presenting the APC candidate, Tony Nwoye, in the November 18 election to President Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Nwoye expressed confidence that his party will win with a landslide.