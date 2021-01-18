Buhari appoints Buhari another Amosun ally as ambassador

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed another close ally of Sen. Ibikunle Amosun as an ambassador.

Former Minister of Mines and Steel, Sarafat Ishola, will serve as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

Ishola was campaign Director General of Adekunle Akinlade in the last governorship election in Ogun.

Akinlade , the candidate of the Allied People’s Movement in the election was backed by Amosun in the election.

Amosun has succeeded in pushing forward his political loyalists into Buhari’s government, fuelling speculations that the President is well pleased with him.

The lawmaker has been able to outsmart his rivals from Ogun State, including former Governor Olusegun Osoba, by having all Federal political appointments into his camp, without any recourse to the incumbent Gov. Dapo Abiodun.

Amosun’s former Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Olamilekan Adegbite, was appointed as the Minister of Mines and Steel Development.

He also succeeded in pushing his former Commissioner for Special Duties and InterGovernmental Affairs, Adeleke Adewolu, to be appointed as the executive commissioner, Stakeholder Engagement, at the Nigeria Communications Commission.

In the same vein, Amosun’s former Commissioner, Urban and Physical Planning, Mrs Ronke Sokefun, was appointed as the chairman of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Adewale Ogunyomade who served as Special Adviser for Rural Development to Amosun was appointed into the new board of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIR) to represent the South-West.

Also, Bisi Adegbuyi became the Postmaster-General/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Postal Services through Amosun’s influence.